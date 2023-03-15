Bryce Young answers all of the important NFL combine questions

This week the Carolina Panthers traded four draft picks as well as WR DJ Moore in order to get the rights to the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears so that they can draft their quarterback of the future. The Panthers have been heavily linked to both CJ Stroud and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Bryce Young ahead of April’s draft.

Young has been the likely top pick in the 2023 NFL draft for close to two years now and he continues to blow everyone away. Young is soft-spoken and very team oriented so it’s not often you get to peek behind the curtain to get to know him a little better. Young did a funny video with the NFL at the combine where he answers all of the important questions about himself.

Regardless of where Young ends up, I just hope it is with a franchise that supports him and puts the tools around him to succeed.

