Bryce Young, Will Anderson jr., Jameson Williams earn respective SEC Player of the Year Honors

Alabama is entering the 2021 College Football Playoff ranked No. 1 in the nation, and will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 for a chance to compete for National Championship No. 19.

Alabama has only suffered done loss on the season, and defeated then-top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Though some may claim this is a “down year” for the Crimson Tide, most programs would gladly take a 13-1 record and a conference title.

Well, the 2021 Alabama team would not have been able to do it without the help of some extraordinary players on both side of the ball and special teams.

Today, the SEC recognized quarterback Bryce Young as the conference’s offensive player of the year, linebacker Will Anderson jr. as the defensive players of the year and wide receiver Jameson Williams as the co-special teams player of the year.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide as the team takes on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final on Dec. 31.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.