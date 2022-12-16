Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are expected play in Allstate Sugar Bowl

It was almost a foregone conclusion by most analysts that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide would be competing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl without some of its star players.

It is now being reported that Alabama will not be experiencing any opt-outs including stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. who are both projected as top-five picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ever since the college football playoff era has been around, most teams that missed out on the playoffs have experienced opt-outs from some of its top players.

Young and Anderson are making quite a statement about their commitment to the Crimson Tide and their teammates by competing in the Sugar Bowl.

Chris Low of ESPN made the announcement on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

