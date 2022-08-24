  • Oops!
Bryce Young adds Dr. Pepper NIL deal, featured in hilarious commercial

Sam Murphy
·1 min read
The number of NIL deals Crimson Tide quarterback and reigning Heisman trophy winner, Bryce Young, has earned is staggering. Yet, he continues to add to the list. Dr. Pepper released a hilarious commercial that features Young waving a foam finger while former Oklahoma great, Brian Bosworth, comes onto the camera to say, “How many NIL deals does Bryce Young have?” Bryce Young will continue to be featured in their Fansville commercials and episodes, replacing Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

On top of the NIL deals, Dr. Pepper also jokes about how rapidly college football is changing and how conference realignment makes no geographic sense.

As for Young, his last NIL valuation came in at $3.1 million in late May, however, I would imagine that number has increased considerably over the course of this summer, with Dr. Pepper being most noticeable.

Dr. Pepper Senior Vice President, John Alvardo, spoke highly of Young saying, “Not only is Bryce one of the greatest collegiate athletes in college sports, but he fits perfectly in the Dr Pepper family. As a fan of the brand, he emulates what the brand stands for and represents our message around everyone being ‘deserving’ of a Dr Pepper.”

