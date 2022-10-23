Bryce Young has 10 seconds to look around before throwing TD pass

You don’t have to be a Heisman Trophy winner to throw a TD pass if you have 10 seconds to look for a receiver … it just helps.

Bryce Young and Alabama snapped the ball with 4:11 left in the first quarter on Saturday against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide QB roamed the field for a full 10 seconds before spotting JoJo Earle in the end zone for the score to open the game.

The play in all took 14 seconds and covered 31 yards. Young probably ran around for more yardage than that before throwing the scoring pass.

Bryce Young had all day to throw this dart for a TD 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wkC9vWXXwy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 22, 2022

