Bryce Williams wins Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Football Player of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Congratulations to Pittsford senior Bryce Williams for winning the Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Football Player of the Week honor for Week 6 of the high school football season.

From Week 6: Takeaways: Pittsford football stays undefeated with 46-6 rivalry win over Camden-Frontier

Williams was voted the Player of the Week after being nominated for his efforts helping lead his team to victory over division rival Camden-Frontier. Pittsford won the matchup in a 46-6 final to stay undefeated and to retain their No. 10 ranking in the latest 8-player D2 AP poll.

Williams helped shut down the Camden-Frontier offense to less than 100 total yards. Williams hauled in an interception on defense, his second in two games. On offense, he led all receivers with five catches for 63 yards and a two-point conversion.

Runner-up honors went to Litchfield senior Brandon Campbell. Campbell was nominated after helping the Terriers earn their first 8-player shutout win in program history, their first shutout overall since 2008.

Campbell led the offensive effort with five receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had 3.5 tackles on defense and took an interception to the house from 62 yards out.

Honorable Mentions

Jace Lennox - Hillsdale: Junior running back and defensive back Jace Lennox had another impressive night of rushing for the Hillsdale Hornets in their 54-36 victory over Madison. Lennox ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The biggest highlight of the night for Lennox was his record-breaking kick return touchdown. Lennox scooped up the pigskin on the one-yard line, setting a school record for longest kick return touchdown (99 yards).

John Milks - Jonesville: Jonesville freshman John Milks had his fourth 100-yard game of the season in the team's 20-8 win over Columbia Central. Milks scored two rushing touchdowns and had 19 carries for 109 yards. Milks has turned his freshman season into 586 total rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Skyler Charters - Reading: Charters had two interceptions against the Hanover-Horton Comets. This was his second game this season with two interceptions.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Bryce Williams wins Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Player of the Week