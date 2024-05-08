Bryce Warren Named Associate Head Coach of Georgia Tennis

ATHENS, Ga. — Bryce Warren has been promoted to the associate head coach of the Georgia men’s tennis program and will begin filling that role on July 1, incoming head coach Jamie Hunt announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Bryce on my staff as Associate Head Coach,” said Coach Hunt. “He is one of the best coaches in the country. He’s a tireless worker and a great recruiter. Most importantly though, he deeply cares about his players and builds great relationships with them.”

Warren returned to Georgia on July 14, 2023, after serving as the associate head coach at Arizona from the 2021-2023 seasons. The 2024-25 campaign will mark his fourth season on the Bulldogs’ staff. Across his seven seasons on the staff of college tennis programs, Warren’s teams have amassed a 134-67 record.

“I am thrilled to take this next step in my coaching career and continue working with Coach Hunt,” said Warren. “Athens is a special place, and I am looking forward to continuing the legacy of excellence that this program is known for. I’m very thankful to Jamie and the administration for this opportunity. We will continue to put in the work to help this program compete for championships.”

As a coach for the Bulldogs, Warren has seen two All-SEC First-Team selections and three Second-Team nominations as well as an ITA All-American. During his first stint in Athens, Warren helped recruit the third-ranked class in 2019. He saw four players reach the top 15 of the ITA Singles poll a combined 11 times.

While at Arizona, the program had its most successful years in history to that point, totaling three straight NCAA tournament berths and advancing to two Super Regionals. Before his arrival, the Wildcats had not won a match in the NCAA tournament since 2004.

The program also won its first Pac-12 regular season title in 2022 and followed it up with another conference championship in 2023. Warren was named the 2023 ITA Southwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year.

Before coming to Georgia, Warren served as the assistant academy director for the New England Academy of Tennis in Natick, Massachusetts where he oversaw the high-performance junior program. He has also worked as a tennis pro at various racquet clubs throughout the northeast. In 2012, he was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Notre Dame.

Warren played collegiately at Butler University from 2007-11, earning first-team All-Horizon league honors in 2009. He then attended Keene State College from 2011-12 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

From 2003-07, Warren played on the St. Francis DeSales High School boys' tennis team, where he was named first-team all-state and was a four-year No. 1 singles player.

Warren and his girlfriend Ashley Avery have been together for five years and currently reside together in Athens. Avery played college tennis at the University of Massachusetts and graduated in 2020 before getting her master’s degree in Entrepreneurial Leadership from Babson College in 2021.