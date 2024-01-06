Bryce Underwood commitment: LSU football lands top QB, player of 2025 recruiting class

LSU football waved goodbye to the brilliance of Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as he heads into the 2024 NFL Draft — only to land the program's potential quarterback of the future on Saturday.

Bryce Underwood, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, decided to commit to the Tigers despite offers and interest from Alabama and Michigan, among others.

“LSU felt like home,” Underwood told On3's Hayes Fawcett. “The relationship I built with the coaching staff is unbreakable. I’ve never felt an atmosphere better than LSU’s. It’s unreal.”

During the first two years of his high school journey, Underwood boasted an impressive 27-1 record, leading his school to consecutive state championships. The quarterback is technically eligible for the class of 2026, but will reclassify to 2025 to enter the college football realm as early as possible.

Here's what you need to know about Underwood:

Bryce Underwood 247 ranking

A five-star recruit from Belleville (Michigan) High School, Underwood is the No. 1 player in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

According to 247Sports, the finalists to lure Underwood to their programs were Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. The Tigers came out victorious in the chase over the other top-tier college football programs to grab the standout quarterback.

Here is where Underwood ranks across various recruiting sites:

On3: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback

247Sports Composite: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback

Rivals: No. 2 overall, No. 1 quarterback

ESPN: No. 1 overall, No. 1 quarterback

Bryce Underwood stats

As a freshman at Belleville, Underwood quickly left his mark on the varsity level, showcasing his talent by throwing for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with just four interceptions, according to his 247 Sports profile. Additionally, Underwood contributed six rushing scores, ultimately propelling Belleville to a state championship in his debut season. He earned the title of Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year.

Underwood continued his success in his sophomore year, leading Belleville to an undefeated 14-0 record and securing yet another state title in 2022. He had yet more impressive stats, throwing for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns as well as eight rushing touchdowns.

Despite being eligible for the 2026 prospect class, Underwood is advancing through school early and aligning himself with the 2025 graduating class.

Bryce Underwood highlights

Here is a look at Underwood's freshman-year highlights, courtesy of MaxPreps:

