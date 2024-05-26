Bryce stars as Blaze beat Thunder for third win

Scotland's Kathryn Bryce led the way with a half-century as The Blaze beat Lancashire Thunder by five wickets to make it three wins out of three in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

England's Emma Lamb also hit a half-century - an unbeaten 63 - as Thunder posted 151-6 from their 20 overs, backed by 44 from Ailsa Lister.

But Blaze also had key contributions from Nadine de Klerk (25) and Sarah Bryce (24) as they reached 152-5 to win with seven balls in hand.

Put in at breezy Loughborough, it was the fifth-wicket stand of 73 in 50 balls by Lamb and Lister that helped Thunder to a defendable total.

Mahika Gaur (3-39) then removed both openers as Marie Kelly lifted a pull to deep square and Teresa Graves chipped to mid-wicket. But the Bryce sisters rebuilt with a stand of 47 from 39 balls before Sarah sliced Tara Norris to backward point.

At 64-3 after 10 overs, Blaze needed impetus and De Klerk supplied it with 14 from three balls from Danni Collins.

The pivotal over was the 16th in which Kathryn Bryce lifted Hannah Jones for three straight sixes, passing her 50 in 45 balls in the process.

After 20 off that over left Blaze needing just 24 from the last four and, although Bryce departed with seven still needed, Ella Claridge saw her side over the line to seal a second successive Thunder defeat following Friday’s loss to South East Stars.

