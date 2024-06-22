Bryce sisters secure Blaze's maiden Charlotte Edwards Cup title

Sarah (left) and Kathryn Bryce both hit half-centuries to guide The Blaze to victory in the Charlotte Edwards Cup final [Getty Images]

Charlotte Edwards Cup final, County Ground, Derby

South East Stars 141-9 (20 overs): Redmayne 25; Graham 3-16, Groves 3-33

The Blaze: 143-3 (18.4 overs); K Bryce 62, S Bryce 52*; Gregory 1-26

The Blaze won by seven wickets

Kathryn Bryce racked up her fifth half-century of the tournament to propel The Blaze to a maiden Charlotte Edwards Cup title as they overcame South East Stars in the final.

The Scotland international, who struck 62 from 45 balls and was the competition’s top run-scorer by some distance, shared a decisive partnership of 79 with her younger sister Sarah as The Blaze triumphed by seven wickets.

Sarah Bryce completed a half-century of her own, remaining at the crease undefeated on 52 from 46 when Heather Graham thumped a boundary to seal victory with eight deliveries to spare.

Stars, who had been the only team to beat The Blaze during the group stages, were unable to build partnerships as they laboured to 141-9, with Graham’s figures of 3-16 heading an impressive bowling display.

But that total never looked enough and the East Midlands side cruised to a win that was particularly sweet – having tasted defeat by Southern Vipers in last year’s final as well as in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Kathryn Bryce's 62 from 45 balls set up The Blaze's victory in the final [Getty Images]

Blaze captain Kirstie Gordon repeated her successful formula from the semi-final after winning the toss again and deciding to bowl – but that decision looked questionable after an untidy first over by Grace Ballinger disappeared for 22.

However, Gordon soon checked the Stars’ progress by trapping opposite number Bryony Smith leg before and the bowlers took control, with medium-pacers Graham and Kathryn Bryce (1-13) keeping it tight.

Leg-spinner Josie Groves (3-33) captured two key wickets in identical fashion, turning the ball away from both Sophia Dunkley and Paige Scholfield for wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce to whip off the bails.

Although Georgia Redmayne compiled a patient 25, Stars were unable to gain any traction, with Emma Jones (18 from 15) slog-sweeping the only six of the innings and Gordon (2-21) returning towards the end to help turn the screw.

Alice Davidson-Richards’ pugnacious 21 from 12 gave the Stars hope of nudging above 150 before she was caught at long-on by Marie Kelly – having been dropped by the same fielder off the previous delivery.

Kelly was handed a life of her own in the first over of her side’s chase, with Phoebe Franklin unable to cling on to her sweep off Tilly Corteen-Coleman, but opening partner Tammy Beaumont was run out by Tash Farrant’s shrewd deflection onto the stumps at the bowler’s end.

Kathryn Bryce was soon into her stride, however, finding the boundary four times in a single Ryana MacDonald-Gay over and, although Smith had Kelly caught at cover, The Blaze never looked under serious pressure.

Sarah Bryce slammed Corteen-Coleman’s full toss over the rope and accumulated swiftly, providing an ideal foil for her sister, who brought up her 50 from 31 deliveries as the pair closed in on their target.

Gregory finally made the breakthrough for Stars as Kathryn Bryce dragged an attempted reverse sweep onto her stumps, but it made no difference to the outcome and Graham clinched the win by slamming MacDonald-Gay for a boundary over mid-off.

The Blaze restricted South East Stars to just 141-9 from their 20 overs [Getty Images]

'A masterclass in how to chase' - reaction

Kathryn Bryce told the ECB's Youtube channel:

"It's been unbelievable. It's been great to be back in with the team and it's been a fantastic campaign for us.

"You've got to take it in whilst you're enjoying it. Cricket is very up and down so you've got to enjoy this moment.

"We've [Kathryn and her sister, Sarah] played a lot of cricket together. We understand each other's games so it's been brilliant to be batting together.

"Our bowling side this whole competition has been fantastic. Everyone really stood up at different times in the big moments and I think that's been a key part of our success over the matches."

The Blaze captain Kirstie Gordon added:

"That was a masterclass in how to chase from both Bryce sisters. Kathryn's been unbelievable this season.

"They've got a great temperament. I feel the ease when they are out there together, they are always on the same wavelength and they've put in another great performance.

"I'm buzzing. I'm pleased for everybody - all the girls, the background staff.

"Commiserations to Stars. They've had a great competition and they really put us under the pump today."