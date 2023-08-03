Bryce Ramirez to be 'full-go' when Texas Tech football opens practice Friday

Injury updates can sometimes be a downer for coaches to deliver. That wasn't the case for Joey McGuire on Thursday.

In fact, the Texas Tech football head coach was ecstatic to announce that boundary end linebacker Bryce Ramirez will be "full-go" when camp kicks off Friday morning. Ramirez should also be ready to go from the Sept. 2 season opener at Wyoming.

"One of the coolest stories that I've been a part of," McGuire said. "A guy that his work ethic and his leadership is probably as strong as any that I've been around."

Ramirez suffered a compound lower-leg fracture in the Sept. 17 matchup at N.C. State. The gruesome injury forced the Missouri City native to remain in Raleigh, N.C., for five nights and underwent two surgeries in the days following the injury. He worked his way back to be able to attend Tech games on the sidelines with the aid of a walker.

In discussing Ramirez's return, McGuire told a story of Lance Barilow, the team's head strength and conditioning coach, calling Ramirez, "the toughest guy I've ever been around."

Texas Tech's linebacker Bryce Ramirez (54) and Texas Tech's Joseph Adedire huddle after Spring Game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park.

"That says a lot," McGuire said. "For him to get back and be ready to play Game 1 with what he went through last year says a lot about who he is and just has been one of our strongest leaders."

Earlier this offseason, Ramirez was awarded the No. 3 jersey, which McGuire gives to players who honor the fighting spirit of the late Luke Siegel and represent "The Brand." The number is awarded to those who are "the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive" guys on the team.

Texas Tech football's Rayshad Williams: 'full-go now and I'm excited'

Attending the player breakout portion of Thursday's local media days in the Sports Performance Center, defensive back Rayshad Williams told the Avalanche-Journal that he, too, will be a full participant in Friday's opening practice.

Williams underwent surgery in late April for a sports hernia.

"It was a long process," Williams said. "Definitely took some months, still getting in some shape, but it's full-go now and I'm excited."

Ramirez and Williams, both seniors, are expected to play big roles for the Red Raiders defense this season.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and tight end Mason Tharp also told the A-J that they are full-go, as well. Rodriguez is coming off of shoulder surgery and Tharp has been dealing with concussions since last season.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (calf strain) will be limited in practice. Ben Roberts, a redshirt freshman linebacker, will be ready to go on Monday as he deals with what McGuire described as a lower-back strain.

Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said that senior linebacker Tyrique Matthews, "is going through some health stuff right now" and is expected to be out for "a couple of weeks."

Texas Tech's Rayshad Williams attends media day, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sports Performance Center.

