Bryce Perkins worked out for Panthers today

The Panthers brought in free agent quarterback Bryce Perkins for a workout today, a league source tells PFT.

Perkins spent the last three seasons with the Rams, who initially signed him asn an undrafted rookie out of Virginia in 2020. He started one game for the Rams last year.

Carolina was without starting quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. Andy Dalton will continue to start while Young is out, and Perkins may be a player the Panthers would consider for some depth at quarterback.

The Panthers also have quarterback Jake Luton on their practice squad. Luton was Dalton's backup on Sunday.