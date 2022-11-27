Bryce Perkins throws first TD pass, Rams trail Chiefs 20-10

The Rams have made things a little interesting at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins has throw his first pro touchdown, cutting Kansas City’s lead to 20-10.

On fourth-and-2 from the Kansas City 7, Perkins found receiver Van Jefferson in the end zone for a big score, keeping Los Angeles in it.

For Jefferson, it was just his second touchdown of the year.

It was also Los Angeles’ best drive of the game, as the club went 75 yards in 14 plays.

The injury-plagued Rams still have plenty of work to do to try and win on Sunday, starting with getting a defensive stop.

