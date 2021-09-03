Bryce Perkins was one of NFL’s fastest players in preseason Week 3, topping 20 mph twice

The Rams didn’t plan to keep three quarterbacks when camp and the preseason began. They expected to only carry Matthew Stafford and John Wolford on the 53-man roster.

Bryce Perkins changed their mind with some really impressive play in the team’s three preseason games. Not only did he show poise and accuracy throwing the ball, but he turned on the jets a few times and picked up yards with his legs.

Next Gen Stats tracks the speeds of ball carriers and in the third week of the preseason, Perkins was one of the fastest. He had two of the three fastest speeds of any player that week, behind only Tyreek Hill. Not bad company to keep.

Surprise… Tyreek Hill, who recorded the fastest speed of the 2019 season (22.81 MPH), was the fastest offensive ball carrier of the final week of the 2021 preseason 💨 Worth noting, #Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins reached two of the top three fastest speeds of the week 💨 pic.twitter.com/xURFv8PhpR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 2, 2021

Perkins’ athleticism and mobility are certainly his best asset and could potentially be something the Rams use if he sticks around on the 53-man roster, but even if he doesn’t suit up for a game this year, keeping him on the team as a developmental quarterback is critical.

If he can keep growing as a passer, Perkins could have a future in the NFL as a real dual-threat quarterback.