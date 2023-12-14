Bryce McGowens sets up the nice finish

Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
Gragson was suspended by NASCAR in August for liking a social media meme mocking George Floyd's death.
Regardless of whether a decision on Bill Belichick's future has already been made, New England has a unique opportunity to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. And they're hardly the only team that should upgrade at QB in the draft.
Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.