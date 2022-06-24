Who is Bryce McGowens? What Charlotte Hornets fans need to know about new addition

South Carolina native Bryce McGowens will get his NBA start with the Charlotte Hornets.

McGowens was selected No. 40 overall in the NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hornets later traded for his draft rights.

Here are five things to know about McGowens, who played at Wren and Legacy Early College during his high school career.

One and done

McGowens played just one season of college basketball at Nebraska and was the first five-star recruit in program history. He ranked in the top 30 of all national recruiting services.

McGowens had a huge year for the Cornhuskers in earning Big Ten’s Newcomer of the Year honors by The Associated Press. He ranked third nationally among true freshmen in scoring with 16.8 points per game.

McGowens set several school records and led all freshmen nationally with 162 free throws made and was second in free throw attempts (195).

McGowens was the first Nebraska player to be drafted since Ty Lue in 1998.

Athletic family

He comes from an extremely athletic family.

McGowens’ father, Bobby, played both football and basketball at South Carolina State, and mother Pam played basketball at Western Carolina and is the girls basketball coach at Wren.

Trey McGowens, Bryce’s older brother, played at Pittsburgh before joining his brother at Nebraska and also declaring for the NBA Draft.

Raina McGowens, Bryce’s younger sister, is a college basketball prospect and is headed into her junior year at Wren High School.

65-point night for McGowens

During his junior season of high school, Bryce McGowens scored a school-record 65 points for Wren in a 2019 playoff game against Travelers Rest. He was 22-of-28 from the field and hit 8-of-13 3-pointers in the 103-78 victory.

McGowens led Wren to the 4A Upper State championship game that season and averaged 25.3 points a game.

McGowens transferred to Legacy Early College for his senior season and was name the 2021 S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year. He was selected to play in a pair of national all-star games.

NBA player comparison for McGowens

NBA Draft.Net compares McGowens to Dallas Mavericks’ 6-foot-6 guard Spencer Dinwidde, who has been in the league since 2014.

At the NBA Draft Combine, McGowens was measured at 6-foot-6 1/2 in shoes with 6-8.75 wingspan, 8-7.5 standing reach and weight 181.2 pounds with 5.4 percent body fat.

Some of McGowens profile on NBADraft.Net read: “A lanky 6’6 180 SG prospect with some interesting traits and untapped potential in his physical profile and overall floor game…A long striding athlete who covers ground well and shows pretty good explosiveness and leaping ability with the potential to add more juice once he gets stronger.”

SC players in the NBA

McGowens is the first player from the state of South Carolina drafted since Charleston’s Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2020.

There are currently seven players from the state of South Carolina on NBA rosters: PJ Dozier, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Torrey Craig, Khris Middleton and Nesmith.