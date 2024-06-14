Bryce Madden WestMAC Player of Year; Alco puts 7 on all-conference team

Jun. 14—League champion Allegany put seven on the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference first team, and Bryce Madden was named conference Player of the Year by the conference's coaches.

Allegany went unbeaten in eight games in WestMAC play, followed by Southern with a 5-3 record, Northern at 4-4, Fort Hill with a 2-5 mark and Mountain Ridge, which went winless in seven games.

Madden, a pitcher and shortstop, led conference play in both earned-run average and batting average.

The senior Glenville State signee won all three of his WestMAC starts and had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one earned run on four hits with 30 strikeouts and two walks.

At the plate, Madden hit safely 13 times in 26 at-bats for a .500 average with two doubles, three triples, 10 RBIs and six runs scored.

The first-team pitchers are senior Caden Long (Frostburg State) and junior Myles Bascelli, of Allegany, and Northern junior left-handed pitcher Robert Deatelhauser.

The catchers are Allegany senior Josef Sneathen (Garrett College) and Northern junior Liam Hamilton

The infield is senior Caedon Wallace (Allegany College), junior Jackson Resh and freshman Kohen Madden, Mountain Ridge senior Parker Ferraro (Garrett College) and Northern junior Wally Brands.

In the outfield are Fort Hill senior Steven Spencer, Mountain Ridge senior Garrett Michaels, Northern junior Luke Ross and Southern junior Jared Haskiell.

Fort Hill senior Logan VanMeter is the utility player, and Southern sophomore catcher is the designated hitter.

The second-team pitchers are Southern sophomore Ryan Bird and Fort Hill freshman Bobby Brauer.

The catcher is Fort Hill freshman Jake Rice.

Senior Kyle Broadwater and junior Cole Folk of Northern, junior Brayden Upole of Southern and freshman John Delaney of Mountain Ridge comprise the second-team infield.

Patrolling the outfield are Allegany junior Eli Imes, Northern junior Devin McKenzie, Southern junior Ben Lohr and Mountain Ridge junior Tyler Cook.

Allegany junior Landyn Ansel is the utility player, and Northern freshman Jacob Chambers is the designated hitter.