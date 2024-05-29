Bryce Lewis earns PGA Americas professional status

Tennessee redshirt senior Bryce Lewis earned professional status for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Lewis earned professional status with PGA Americas, announced by PGA TOUR University on Tuesday.

He becomes the first Tennessee golfer to earn midseason professional status. Lewis earned the distinction by finishing No. 22 in PGA TOUR University rankings.

Lewis is Tennessee’s all time leader in rounds of par or better (91). He culminated his collegiate career at the NCAA Championships by finishing as the Vols’ top finisher, tied for 35th.

During the 2023-24 season, Lewis recorded two podium finishes: fifth place at the SEC Championships and sixth place at NCAA Regionals.

By way of finishing inside the top-25 in the final @pgatouru rankings, Bryce Lewis receives PGA TOUR Americas membership for the remainder of the 2024 season👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xJC14rCV17 — Tennessee Golf (@Vol_Golf) May 28, 2024

