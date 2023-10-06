Bryce James, Colin White headline list of Ohio State visitors this weekend

The first home football game in three weeks means a return to on-campus visits for the Ohio State men’s basketball program. This weekend, as the Buckeyes host Maryland at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, coach Chris Holtmann and his staff will be spending time with more than a half-dozen recruits.

The players expected to be on campus are all either in their sophomore or junior seasons of high school basketball. The Buckeyes have continued to recruit five-star center Jayden Quaintance in the class of 2024 but otherwise seem to be moving forward to the classes beyond as Holtmann has said he is fine with signing a two-man class.

Here’s an alphabetical list of who is known to be visiting Ohio State this weekend. All visits are unofficial unless specified otherwise. And if you missed who was visiting Ohio State during the first two football games, here’s who visited for the Youngstown State game and who was on hand for the Western Kentucky game.

Aleks Alston, 2025

The 6-8, 205-pound Alston is a four-star prospect from Chicago Kenwood Academy, where he is the No. 74 national recruit and the top prospect from Illinois according to the 247Sports.com composite. Illinois, Iowa, Oregon, Georgia and Arizona State are known to have offered.

The unofficial visit to Ohio State is one of several he has planned for the fall. After checking out Indiana on Sept. 23, Alston is scheduled to go to Tennessee next weekend, Illinois on Oct. 21, Michigan State on Oct. 29, LSU on Nov. 10 and Oklahoma and Xavier on to-be-determined dates.

Dezmon Briscoe, 2025

A four-star center prospect in the 247Sports composite, the 6-8 Briscoe is the No. 6 player from Indiana, the No. 15 center in the country and the overall No. 106 recruit. Iowa, Butler, Cincinnati, Ball State, Toledo and others are known to have offered.

Damon Friery, 2025

A three-star power forward from Cleveland St. Ignatius, the 6-9, 210-pound Friery took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last fall. He is unranked by 247Sports after missing the spring due to injury, but Penn State recently offered and Michigan, Ohio, Dayton and others are reported to have been showing interest.

DeZhon Hall, 2026

A 6-3, 175-pound point guard from Indianapolis Pike, Hall has recently landed an offer from Illinois and took an unofficial visit to Michigan State in September. Indiana, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Butler are also known to be recruiting Hall, who is currently unranked by 247Sports.

Bryce James, 2025

Ohio State is recruiting the next member of LeBron James’ family. After having pursued Bronny James, a four-star combo guard in the 2023 class who ultimately signed with USC, the Buckeyes will host Bryce James on an unofficial visit.

A 6-4, 180-pound shooting guard who will play for Sherman Oaks (California) Notre Dame this season, Brice James is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 129 national recruit in the composite rankings. Duquesne, coached by Keith Dambrot, is the only school reported to have offered him a scholarship. Dambrot coached LeBron James in high school.

King Kendrick, 2026

A unique prospect, the point guard from Columbus Northland is an ambidextrous shooter. As he enters his sophomore season with the Vikings, the 5-10, 165-pound Kendrick has already suited up in the Kingdom Summer League, where he scored 29 points in an all-star game during the summer. He also scored 33 points in a Columbus City League championship game win last season.

Rivals.com ranks Kendrick as a four-star prospect and the No. 46 national player in his class. Texas A&M, Arizona State, Ohio and Kent State have already offered.

Gabe Weis, 2026

A 6-6, 170-pound small forward from Springfield (Kentucky) Washington County, Weis has landed offers from Texas A&M and Nebraska during the last week to add to a list that also includes Iowa, Illinois, Cincinnati and LSU, among others.

He is viewed among Kentucky’s top prospects in his class, and the Wildcats have been recruiting him but have not yet offered. He recently took an unofficial visit to the University of Kentucky.

Colin White, 2024 Ohio State commitment

A three-star small forward prospect from Ottawa (Ohio) Ottawa-Glandorf, the 6-6, 200-pound White committed to Ohio State in mid-August after narrowing his list of finalists to Butler, Cincinnati, Northwestern and TCU. He picked the Buckeyes because of their consistent recruitment and their belief that he could improve in a few key areas they had targeted in his development.

He is the No. 117 national prospect according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 24 small forward in the country and the No. 5 player from Ohio.

This is an official visit.

