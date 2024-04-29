Bryce inspires Scotland to T20 win over USA

Kathryn Bryce top-scored with the bat - and took four wickets [Getty Images]

Women's T20 World Cup, Group A qualifier

Scotland 149-6 (20 overs): Bryce 57*, Lister 34; Vaghela 2-17

United States 105-8 (20 overs): Vaghela 30, Aras 24*; Bruce 4-17

Scotland won by 44 runs

Scorecard

Scotland returned to winning ways in their Women's T20 World Cup qualifying group with a 44-run win against United States.

Having eased to victory in their opener in Abu Dhabi against Uganda on Thursday, the Scots slumped to a 10-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Saturday.

But, after being put in to bat by the USA at Tolerance Oval, captain Kathryn Bryce scored 57 not out and Ailsa Lister hit 34 as the Scots set USA 150 to win.

Bryce then produced a devastating opening spell with the ball, as the first four American batters could only manage three runs between them before being dismissed by the all-rounder.

Aditi Chudasama steadied the ship a little with 20 runs, while Isani Vaghela (30) and Jivana Aras (24 not out) also chipped in, but USA were always behind the rate and ultimately fell well short, finishing on 105-8.

Scotland sit second in Group A behind Sri Lanka, who also beat Thailand.

Thailand face Uganda, who defeated USA on Saturday, later on Monday, while the Scots take on Thailand in their final game on Friday.

Ireland currently lead Group B after two straight wins ahead of Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu.

The top two in each group progress to Sunday's semi-finals, with the final two days later.

The two finalists are both guaranteed a place at the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.