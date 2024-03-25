Bryce Huff ‘for sure’ biggest free-agency loss Robert Saleh has had

The Jets have added pieces this offseason in the hopes of building up the roster for a big push this season. But the offseason started with a blow when the Jets lost their sack leader from 2023, Bryce Huff, in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked if Huff was the toughest free-agent loss the Jets have had under Saleh, he replied, “for sure.”

Saleh had an interesting quote on Huff, comparing him to legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. “Elite pass rusher,” said Saleh about Huff. “Closes games. People want to say that all he does is rush the passer, but all Mariano Rivera did was close ninth innings.”

Saleh added: “He’s a pretty darn good pass rusher and he’s going to be great for Philadelphia.” Huff signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles, the highest ever for an undrafted non-quarterback.

The Jets have been eyeing former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney as a potential replacement for Huff and are reportedly “highly motivated” to get a deal done with Clowney, who tied a career high with 9.5 sacks last season for the Ravens.

The Jets are also hoping 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald takes a step forward in his second season after playing limited snaps as a rookie. Jermaine Johnson will continue to lead the way and Micheal Clemons will mix in the rotation more as well.

