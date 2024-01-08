Bryce Huff not giving Jets hometown discount

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff wrapped up a terrific season, one in which he reached double-digit sacks for the first time in his career. Huff finished with 10.5 sacks after getting to Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe in Sunday’s 17-3 win in the season finale. Was that Huff’s closing act with the Jets?

Huff is set to become a free agent and should be a priority, if not the priority free agent for the Jets this offseason. But after a stellar season, Huff is not going to come cheap and he is not going to give the Jets leeway when it comes to financials.

“I’m not giving any discount,” Huff said, in regards to giving the Jets any sort of hometown discount (hat tip to the New York Post). “I worked so hard. I feel like I owe it to myself and my family and the people around me to maximize my earnings. I’m definitely open to every scenario and every team. I just want to do what’s best for me at the end of the day.”

Huff started gradually earning more of a role on defense over his four seasons since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020. He culminated that with leading the team in sacks in 2023.

Spotrac currently projects Huff to land a contract worth over $36 million over four years. The Jets are currently projected to have about $16 million in cap space for 2024, including $6 million in rollover money from 2023. Moves will be made to free up space. The bottom line is the Jets will have to pony up now if they want to retain the services of Huff.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire