Bryce Hopkins suspended 3 games for violating league’s substance abuse policy

The Los Angeles Rams only have two tight ends on their active roster, but they are now down to one following Wednesday’s news. Ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced.

The only two tight ends on the roster in the first two weeks of the season were Tyler Higbee and Hopkins. Considering that the Rams run a vast majority of their offense out of 11 personnel, Hopkins has only played eight offensive snaps this season.

Besides missing this week’s bout with the Cardinals, the former fourth-round pick will miss upcoming games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Hopkins is now the second player on the Rams to be suspended for at least three games, with Bobby Brown receiving a six-game suspension before the season for a PED violation.

With Hopkins inactive for the next three games, the Rams could promote Roger Carter Jr. or Jared Pinkney from their practice squad to provide depth behind Higbee. There’s also a chance we see Ben Skowronek have an expanded role that includes him being the temporary backup to Higbee.

