Bryce Harper's wife calls out Nationals over questionable weather decision

Bryce Harper isn’t the only one in his family taking subtle digs at the Washington Nationals these days. His wife, Kayla, took to Twitter to call out the Nationals over their decision to postpone Friday’s scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The tweet appeared a little less than one hour after the game’s scheduled first pitch. At that point, no rain had fallen at Nationals Park.

Glad the game was cancelled with all this invisible rain — Kayla Harper (@kayyharper8) August 3, 2018





The postponement was announced 17 minutes before first pitch despite a forecast that predicted a window long enough for an official game to be completed. Up to 90 minutes after the game was slated to begin, there still had been no rain at the ballpark. The situation even left meteorologists baffled.

Update: the drizzle has begun in DC, this is as heavy as it gets. We should already be in the 5th inning.

I really don’t know if this is intentional or incredible stupidity in WASH, but either way it has to stop. pic.twitter.com/p3j55xDqTf — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) August 4, 2018





This isn’t the Nationals first weather controversy

On July 7, 2017, the Nationals faced criticism after delaying a game against the Atlanta Braves for three hours despite very little rain ever actually falling. Some dubbed that a “light drizzle” delay.

One month later, the Nationals made a wise decision by postponing a game against the San Francisco Giants. Rain had fallen throughout the day, and the forecast during the game suggested they wouldn’t be able to find a window. The problem there was that Washington delayed making the official announcement until after the players and broadcasters had already left the ballpark.

The fans waiting out the rain delay were left high, though certainly not dry.

Nationals fans were not happy about Friday’s postponement

Kayla Harper wasn’t the only one sounding off on the Nationals to postpone Friday’s game. Many fans with tickets for the game were confused and angry too, in part because the announcement came less than 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Uhhhh I’m sitting here at Nats Park. The rain has stopped and is about 75 miles out. — Jeremy Rachlin (@JeremyRachlin) August 3, 2018





It’s still not raining!! Not sure why you didn’t even attempt to have a game after all your fans were already there and spent a lot of time/money to get there? Very disappointing. — Cheryl Fronczak (@CFronczak) August 4, 2018





Those were just a couple of the countless messages posted in response to the Nationals announcement.

The Nationals have scheduled a day-night doubleheader for Saturday, which will do little to satisfy Friday’s customers. The first game will be played at 1:05 p.m. local time, with the nightcap taking place at 7:05 p.m.

Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, was among those unhappy that the Nationals postponed Friday’s game due to threat of rain. (AP)

