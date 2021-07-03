Bryce Harper's solo homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Bryce Harper hits a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Bulls guard Tom Satoransk moved the Czech Republic one win closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics with a last-second jumper to sink Canada.
Mike Yastrzemski opens the scoring in the 3rd inning, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run to right-center field
Austin Slater cranks a go-ahead two-run home run to center field, scoring Mike Yastrzemski and giving the Giants a 6-5 lead in the 8th
While the Clippers had their greatest playoff run fall short of a title, the future is uncertain with Kawhi Leonard's health and possible free agency.
The Dodgers unnecessarily signed a pitcher with a history of making troublesome decisions when they already had the best team in baseball.
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
Canada again failed to qualify for the Olympic men's basketball tournament. Its last appearance was at the 2000 Sydney Games with a team led by Steve Nash.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
Giannis Antetokounmpo could not play due to injury, but his off-court contributions helped the Milwaukee Bucks break through to the NBA Finals.
The Dodgers waited out a 1-hour 44-minute rain delay to win 5-3 at Washington on Saturday, but they will have to turn to their bullpen again Sunday.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Tigers outfielder Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run against the White Sox, then later belted a three-run homer over the fence.
The NBA playoffs are in the home stretch as the Bucks and Suns battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Check out the full schedule for the NBA Finals.
Kike Hernandez's amazing throw in center field saved a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and paved the way for the Red Sox to open their series against the Athletics with a 3-2 win.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
Rickie Fowler is safely into this month's British Open, but he has other concerns where COVID safety precautions are concerned.
Seth Trachtman looks at first half under and overachieving starting pitchers, along with next week's best two-start pitchers and spot starters. (Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Bryson DeChambeau has exited his latest failed title defence declaring: “I hate golf.” No doubt, anyone who has ever picked up a club knows exactly how the American feels, but it is still not what an admirer wants to hear less than two weeks before The Open Championship. It was a wretched week for the 27-year-old in Detroit, a veritable car crash in Motor City. Before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker, his long-time caddie, told him “I’m quitting”, and then his nemesis B
After two miscalled strikes on back-to-back full counts and a missed catch in center field, the Tigers rallied against the Sox 11-5.