Bryce Harper's RBI groundout
Bryce Harper hits an RBI groundout to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Bryce Harper hits an RBI groundout to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st
The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Rodgers is not ready to retire after tearing his Achilles tendon at 39 years old.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.