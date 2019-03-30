Bryce Harper smashes majestic home run for his first Phillies hit

After a quiet Philadelphia Phillies debut on opening day, Bryce Harper made some noise in his second go-round.

The Phillies $330 million right fielder got on the board, launching a majestic home run in Philadelphia’s 8-6 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[It’s still not too late to join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league]

Harper crushed the 1-1 pitch from Braves reliever Jesse Biddle into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park, an estimated 464 feet from home plate. The blast earned Harper a standing ovation and curtain call from the Phillies faithful.

Best of all, he got the baseball.

Phillies got HR ball for Harper. Hit Braves fan from Tennessee in chest. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 30, 2019

It’s a scene Phillies fans should get familiar with. The short right-field porch in Philadelphia will be no match for Harper’s power. Just look at how effortlessly he deposited that baseball into an area only a relative few major leaguers can reach.

Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting his first Phillies home run at Citizens Bank Park. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The home run may have been Harper’s first of the season, but the Phillies bats were already rolling before he connected. The Phillies hit three homers, including a Rhys Hoskins grand slam, in their 10-4 season-opening win against Atlanta. On Saturday, Harper joined Maikel Franco and J.T. Realmuto in the home run column.

It’s still early, but the potential firepower in Philadelphia’s lineup is very clear and very scary for the rest of the NL East.

More from Yahoo Sports:



