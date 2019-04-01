D.C. mayor tweets, deletes graphic comparing Bryce Harper to Benedict Arnold

Plenty of Washington Nationals fans are still upset that Bryce Harper left the team for the division rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Some of them defaced their own jerseys. Others are likely preparing to boo the daylights out of Harper when he returns to D.C. on Tuesday. And one more, who apparently works in the office of District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, used their boss’ account to compare the outfielder to one of the worst traitors in American history. As you do.

The graphic, in which Harper’s head is pasted on an old picture of Benedict Arnold and Arnold’s first name is crossed out and replaced with “Bryce,” was tweeted Monday from the mayor’s official account and quickly deleted.

It was captured by the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg.

So that’s how the Nationals’ first post-Harper season is going. The team is currently 1-2 after a disappointing opening series against the New York Mets, but you can imagine their next series will be much more important in their fans’ minds.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (L) gave Bryce Harper a key to the city after his MVP season. Now her Twitter account is comparing him to Benedict Arnold. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, Harper, who reportedly received much more money than the Nationals ever offered, seems to be enjoying his time in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old helped lead the Phillies to a season-opening sweep of the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves, and he’s currently slashing .333/.538/1.111 and has already hit two mammoth home runs.

Also, he and his wife Kayla just announced that they’re expecting their first child. It’s hard to imagine anything from Washington or anywhere else spoiling that.

