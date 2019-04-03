Bryce Harper unleashed a glorious bat flip on his old team and everybody just needs to calm down

It wasn’t the bat flip heard ‘round the world. That title still belongs to Jose Bautista. But Bryce Harper unleashed a bat flip Tuesday night in his return to Washington D.C. that might be the most spirit-killing we’ve seen in baseball in quite some time.

The Washington Nationals came to the stadium ready to curse the name of their ex-face-of-the-franchise star and they left feeling one-upped by baseball’s biggest star.

Nats fans rained boos down up on Harper and changing the names on their Harper jerseys to things like “Sellout” and “Farter.” They celebrated when Harper struck out against Max Scherzer in his first at-bat, but the mighty Phillies lineup had the Nats in check most of the night, including a four-run sixth inning where Harper punctuated things with an RBI single.

It was 6-2 Philly by the time Harper came up in the eighth. A lot of the Nats fans were already gone as you’ll see in a second, but there were plenty of Phillies fans left. That’s when Harper blasted a two-run 458-foot homer into the second deck at Nats Park, as he’d done so many times wearing his previous uniform.

For Harper, it was a moment of triumph on a day that might have otherwise felt kind of crummy. The fans that loved him not that long ago had turned so quickly to booing him and mocking him. Sure, $330 million builds quite a wall for getting your feelings hurt, but come on, that homer had to feel great.

And it came with this glorious bat flip:

When you’re out with your new friends, see your old friends and wanna make sure they notice how good you’re looking pic.twitter.com/46NU2WH7Cu — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) April 3, 2019

As you can imagine, no one overreacted to this at all. At all. No one. Especially not in D.C. Sike! Even the political pundits were crying in their cereal about it Wednesday morning.

The single most annoying bat flip in the history of bat flips. https://t.co/Glhsb6gDcH — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 3, 2019

Reminder: Harper hit .211 in 19 post-season games, striking out 23 times in 76 at-bats and compiling an .801 OPS. He was often on the DL, from which he tweet-praised a pitcher who was no-hitting Nats. His grotesque behavior on the field was worse than what goes on in the Capitol. https://t.co/psxyzFjX6W — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) April 3, 2019

Hey, Jon, stick to sports! Or politics. Or, whatever. This guy then defended himself by going on a seven-part tweetstorm that, summed up, was basically about Harper never living up to the hype and never repaying his investment as a fan.

It also seemed like someone saying, “I saw my ex doing something good last night, now I’m going to tell you all the reasons he actually SUUUUUCKS.” That’s fair. That’s what sports fandom is.

Beyond the scorned Nats fans, the bat flip also has people pulling out the tired “The Nats should hit Harper now!” trope — which, geez, guys. How many hurt feelings can one bat flip cause?

Here’s ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on ESPN this morning advocating for just that:

Do you agree with @danorlovsky7 that the Nationals should throw at Bryce Harper? 😳 pic.twitter.com/p4VX4hVKh8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2019

Oh, and there’s another ex-QB predicting the same:

Can't wait til the Nationals drill Harper for that bat flip tonight.... — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 3, 2019

It’s somewhat surprising the two most rational takes out there about Harper’s bat flip are coming from Nats GM and president Mike Rizzo and ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

Ochocinco, bless his heart, was either playing dumb about why baseball people are so sensitive to this kind of stuff or he was just joyfully ignorant to all this unwritten rules garbage that baseball has to deal with.





Why is Bryce Harpers bat flip such a big deal, is there an unwritten rule where you must release the bat a certain way❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 3, 2019

If anybody should be mad about this, it’s Rizzo, who drafted Harper and watched him mature in the Nats system. He was closer to Harper than anyone whose opinion has been boosted in this post.

And what was Rizzo’s response? According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., it was this:

“You hit the ball that far, do whatever the hell you want."

There it is. That’s the correct take. Take note, baseball fans.

