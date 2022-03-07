Bryce Harper trolls MLB again, shouts out Chinese baseball team

Bryce Harper continues to troll MLB, tease foreign teams as lockout plods along originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper continues to troll MLB and tease foreign baseball leagues with these self-recruiting photos on Instagram.

Harper, who last week sent a playful message to Japan's Yomiuri Giants -- the most storied team in Nippon Professional Baseball -- did it again this weekend with a Chinese Professional Baseball League team, the CTC Brothers.

Harper posted this picture to his Instagram story and addressed it to former Yankees pitcher Chien-Ming Wang, who is now on the CTC Brothers' coaching staff in Taiwan.

Here was last week's photoshop.

Harper loves and misses baseball and wants to play. He is in Florida, as are most of his teammates, as they await the start of spring training. MLB announced late last week that spring training games have been halted through at least March 18, and with the league and players' union still far apart on key financial issues, it looks like another delay to the regular season will be coming soon, barring an agreement.

The MLBPA has told players it would "challenge any attempts by MLB to interfere with players who choose to participate in a foreign league during a lockout," citing the large number of NHL players who did so during that league's 2004-05 work stoppage.

However, even if it got to that point, MLB and individual teams would fight tooth and nail to prevent contracted players -- particularly teams' highest-paid, most important players -- from doing so.

