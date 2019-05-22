Bryce Harper trolls Cubs fans by throwing ball out of Wrigley Field originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Bryce, you sly dog.

After recording an out in right to end the sixth inning Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, instead of tossing the ball to a fan in the front row, Bryce Harper absolutely launched the ball out of the stadium and on to the roof.

Check it out.

After making the final out in right field in the sixth inning, Bryce Harper trolls Cubs fans and LAUNCHED the ball out of Wrigley Field and on to the rooftop. 😂 pic.twitter.com/31Yec16lGe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 22, 2019

Cubs fans had been giving Harper a hard time out there, chanting his name earlier in the game, so he channeled his inner Joey Votto to send them a message. Two fans, blurred out, flip harper the bird after they see what he's done.

Personally, I think it's hilarious. Well done, Bryce.

