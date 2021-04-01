Bryce Harper shows off crazy cleats for MLB Opening Day in Philadelphia

Bryce Harper shows off crazy cleats for MLB Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bryce Harper has a long history of unique cleats, constantly spicing up his kicks for big occasions. MLB Opening Day certainly qualifies as a major event, and Harper's kicks did not disappoint.

Bryce Harper has the best cleats on #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/r8UzRZYt8Q — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 1, 2021

Harper went all out for the start to the 2021 season, incorporating several aspects of Philadelphia's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, into his footwear. He even included chunks of green fuzz to match the Phanatic's, uh...fur?

Not only is this not the first time Harper has shown off his style with his cleats, but it's also not the first time he's gone for a Phanatic-themed outfit.

For as fun as his cleats are, however, they definitely would be unpractical to play an actual baseball game in. Unsurprisingly, Harper switched to a more normal pair of kicks for the actual start of the game, wearing his Phanatic cleats only for pregame festivities despite Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman's yelling from across the diamond that Harper should wear them for the entire game.