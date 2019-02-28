Bryce Harper had short-term offers of $45M per year, his agent said

Mike Oz
Yahoo Sports

Before deciding to take $330 million from the Philadelphia Phillies over 13 years, Bryce Harper reportedly had deals on the table from other teams willing to pay him $45 million per year, according to his agent Scott Boras.

Yes, $45 million per year.

This jibes with some of what we heard the past few weeks about teams like the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers being interested in Harper, but not for 10 years. The rumors said they’d be willing to pay more annually on a shorter-term, so this seems to check out.

Ultimately, Boras and Harper wanted the longer deal, which makes sense — the guaranteed money is what makes baseball so attractive, and now Harper knows he’s getting paid until 2032, which hardly seems real it’s so far into the future.

Of course, $45 million per year seems too crazy to be real too.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, but his agent says he had bigger annual offers. (AP)
