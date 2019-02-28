Bryce Harper had short-term offers of $45M per year, his agent said

Before deciding to take $330 million from the Philadelphia Phillies over 13 years, Bryce Harper reportedly had deals on the table from other teams willing to pay him $45 million per year, according to his agent Scott Boras.

Yes, $45 million per year.

From Joel Sherman of the New York Post:

Spoke to Boras, who told me: “We had average values of $45M offered on shorter term deals. We had a full buffet.” Said length, commitment now and in future offered by ownership, plus ballpark turned Harper to the #Phillies — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 28, 2019





Boras: “The goal was to get the longest contract possible. Bryce wanted 1 city for the rest of his career. That is what I was instructed to do. It is very difficult in this time to get length of contract that takes a player to age 37, 38, 39.” #Phillies — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 28, 2019





On why lower AAV, Boras: “To get great length, you have to give something up. Frankly the Philly ballpark had a lot to do with it. Bryce hits great there. And ownership (Middleton) flew out twice (to Vegas) and really went through the hoops to show how much he wanted Bryce." — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 28, 2019





This jibes with some of what we heard the past few weeks about teams like the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers being interested in Harper, but not for 10 years. The rumors said they’d be willing to pay more annually on a shorter-term, so this seems to check out.

Ultimately, Boras and Harper wanted the longer deal, which makes sense — the guaranteed money is what makes baseball so attractive, and now Harper knows he’s getting paid until 2032, which hardly seems real it’s so far into the future.

Of course, $45 million per year seems too crazy to be real too.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, but his agent says he had bigger annual offers. (AP)

