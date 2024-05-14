Bryce Harper a late scratch vs. Mets with migraine originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies gained a lefthanded power bat back for Tuesday's matchup against the Mets, but lost another.

Just minutes before the game started, the Phillies announced first baseman Bryce Harper would be a late scratch due to a migraine.

Kyle Schwarber, after missing three games due to back soreness, returned to the lineup in the leadoff spot.

Alec Bohm shifts over to first base in place of Harper and Whit Merrifield draws in at third. Here's a look at the updated lineup:

DH Schwarber

RF Castellanos

SS Stott

1B Bohm

LF Marsh

3B Merrifield

2B Clemens

CF Rojas

C Stubbs

The Phillies are 2-2 this season when Harper does not play.

The Phillies Pregame Live crew reacts to the breaking news of Bryce Harper being scratched from the lineup 20 minutes before Tuesday's game against the Mets. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MZQXpBmycP — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 14, 2024

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube