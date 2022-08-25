As Bryce Harper returns, Phillies suffer big loss with Zack Wheeler going on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Phillies get one of their stars back, another is going down.

Zack Wheeler, the team's top starting pitcher, is headed to the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, the club announced about an hour before Thursday’s night game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wheeler was supposed to start Friday night against Pittsburgh. Bailey Falter is now expected to get that start. Bryce Harper will come off the injured list for that game after missing two months with a broken left thumb.

While Harper was winning the National League MVP award last season, Wheeler was finishing second in the league’s Cy Young race. His loss is a big one as he sports a 3.07 ERA in 23 starts.

In an 18-start span from April 28 to August 9, Wheeler had a 1.97 ERA and a .206 opponents batting average. Over his last two starts, both losses to the New York Mets, he gave up 10 earned runs and 14 hits in 11 1/3 innings.

Wheeler’s assignment to the 15-day IL is backdated to Monday. He could be eligible to return on September 6. The Phillies sure hope he's not out much longer than that. He is crucial to the team's chances of clinching a postseason berth and possibly winning a series if successful.

