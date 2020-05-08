Bryce Harper respects Hunter Strickland for not throwing at his head and just wanting to fight

Even if the baseball world may never forget the infamous 2017 brawl between Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland, Harper has done his best to put the incident behind him.

In fact, he's come to respect Strickland for it.

Three years after Harper hit several long home runs off him in the 2014 NLDS between the Nationals and San Francisco Giants, Strickland beaned Harper in the lower back. The star outfielder then airmailed his helmet before charging the mound and exchanging blows with Strickland until teammates broke up the fight.

On Monday's episode of Barstool Sports' podcast Starting 9, Harper said he appreciated Strickland not going for any cheap shots and just looking for a fair fight.

"It was definitely was where I was like, ‘OK, well three years goes down the road like c'mon, man. You got a World Series ring with it,'" Harper said. "But for him to come back, I respect him for the pure fact of him hitting me in the butt. Because he could've came up and in and hit me in the head or anything like that. He just wanted to fight…I enjoy that and after that it was squashed, it was done."

Both players have since maintained that there's no bad blood between them. Strickland actually joined the Nationals at the trade deadline last season, an odd mix of emotions for fans still irked by Harper's decision to sign with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies only a few months prior.

Strickland was released in March and remains a free agent as the MLB season stays on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

