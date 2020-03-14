Bryce Harper and the Phillies were "encouraged" to return home Friday by Major League Baseball (see story) after the league suspended spring training amidst growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday night, Harper and some of his teammates were still in Florida - hanging out together.

The Phillies' superstar took to his Instagram page Friday night to share a heartwarming, team bonding photo featuring a number of current Phillies standouts:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harper tagged quite a few Phillies players among the crew in his photo, including Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew Knapp, Bud Norris, Scott Kingery, and Jake Arrieta.

Harper's wife, Kayla, and Hoskins' wife, Jayme, were also posting images from the gathering on their respective Instagram stories, on Friday night. It looked like a scene of poolside relaxing and a gorgeous sunset. It's not a bad place to be stuck unexpectedly.

Hoskins told reporters Thursday (see story) that this would likely be a moment in history that Phillies players will "remember for the rest of our lives.

"It's something that's kind of stopping the world as we know it," Hoskins said.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, baseball is in limbo for at least the next two weeks, and possibly longer:

It's not clear when baseball will resume official operations, but it's likely that opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, will end up being pushed back more than the originally planned two weeks.

We might not know when the season will start, but it's nice to see the Phillies bonding, even in these less-than-ideal circumstances. Here's hoping Opening Day is sooner rather than later.

Story continues

Subscribe and rate Phillies Talk:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube



More on the Phillies

Bryce Harper, Phillies players spending unexpected free time together originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia