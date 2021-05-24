Bryce Harper out of Phillies' lineup again to start series vs. Marlins

Bryce Harper out of lineup again as Phillies begin series in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies' lineup for a second straight game as the team opens a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Monday night.

"I woke up this morning and said, 'You know what? I'm going to give him another day,'" manager Joe Girardi said. "He's been scuffling. Sometimes a couple of days can help."

Harper is hitless with 10 strikeouts in his last 16 at-bats.

Harper did not start a game eight days ago because of a sore right shoulder. Girardi was asked if the shoulder was still an issue.

"I don't think so," Girardi said. "He has not said anything about it.

"I just chose to give him another day."

The Phillies are facing a tough lefty in Trevor Rogers. Harper is 0 for 5 with three strikeouts against Rogers. Rogers beat the Phillies last week in Philadelphia. He pitched 7⅔ innings and allowed one run.

Brad Miller started in right field in place of Harper. Girardi started right-handed hitting Ronald Torreyes at shortstop over lefty-hitting Nick Maton.

On the health front, shortstop Didi Gregorius is not ready to come off the 10-day injured list even though he's eligible. The swelling in his right elbow has dissipated some but not completely, Girardi said. Gregorius is not swinging or throwing and will likely require some minor-league rehab time when he's cleared to play, Girardi said.

Scott Kingery, who is on the concussion IL, will likely begin doing some work in the minor leagues in the coming days. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is on record as saying that Kingery would be assigned to the minors when he's cleared to play.

Vince Velasquez is slated to start against Miami's Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday night.

Here is the Phillies' lineup for Monday night's game:

1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Odubel Herrera, CF

3. Jean Segura, 2B

4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

5. Alec Bohm ,3B

6. Brad Miller, RF

7. Andrew Knapp, C

8. Ronald Torreyes, SS

9. Zach Eflin, P