Bryce Harper officially returns, Phillies shake up lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES -- Bryce Harper is officially back with the Phillies and batting third in his season debut at Dodger Stadium.

Harper’s return comes just 160 days after his Tommy John surgery. He was medically cleared Monday in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and said that this was the series he targeted in his mind all along.

Outfielder Jake Cave was optioned to Triple A to make room for Harper.

Harper’s return resulted in a shakeup in the Phillies’ lineup. Kyle Schwarber moved to the leadoff spot and Bryson Stott dropped to fifth.

Here is the first Phillies lineup of 2023 with their best hitter:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF (L)

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, DH (L)

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Bryson Stott, 2B (L)

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Alec Bohm, 1B

8. Brandon Marsh, CF (L)

9. Edmundo Sosa, 3B

Matt Strahm, SP

The Phillies face left-hander Julio Urias, one of the best starting pitchers in the National League. Harper went 2 for 3 against him with a homer and a double last season.