Bryce Harper meets with Giants brass

The San Jose Mercury News reports that San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi traveled to Las Vegas to meet with Bryce Harper and agent Scott Boras yesterday. The Merc says it was their second meeting with Harper in the past few weeks.

Harper has, in the past week, also met with John Middleton, owners of the Phillies, and with the Dodgers front office and field manager Dave Roberts. He is reportedly going to make a decision on where to play this week, but one wonders if that’s the case.

As it is, it seems like there may, actually, be something of a bidding war brewing for Harper. Maybe an asymmetric one in which the Phillies continue to be the only ones to offer a long-term deal but one in which the Dodgers and Giants are making their reported short-term offers all the sweeter, but a war all the same.