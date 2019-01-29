Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, just pick a team already originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

I'm tired of it.

You're tired of it.

Major League Baseball players are tired of it.

I want the Phillies to sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado just as much as I did at the start of free agency, but I'm officially done caring about anything that isn't a signature on a dotted line.

We've seen reports of Machado following the YES Network on Instagram, rumors that he was in the owner's box at the Chicago Bears game, photos of Harper's baseball bats with Phillies colors and rogue tweets from inaccurate accounts.

And then there's the MLB The Show account, which is maybe the worst of them all. It became apparent at the start of free agency that Harper, the game's cover athlete, would involve the video game, somehow, in his announcement. If you ask me, my guess is that some day, who knows when, Harper and the MLB The Show Twitter account would post out an image of a new cover with Harper wearing the jersey of his future team.

I thought that day would be Tuesday, thanks to the endless interaction between Harper and the account, but more specifically, this post.

You'll want to keep an eye on this account tomorrow... just saying.



Get hyped: https://t.co/MeSPqa1pm2 pic.twitter.com/TIBlOBgif0



— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2019

Turns out, this isn't a tease for Harper's selection, but a hype video for a tease of the gameplay of the new game, featuring Bartolo Colon. Guess what, MLB The Show, you've annoyed me and there's no chance I'm buying the game this year. I'd rather play FIFA anyway. More importantly, you've annoyed nearly everyone, for what you'd probably consider a savvy marketing campaign.

This isn't Harper news. Why did I turn on tweet notifications for this — Jack G (@jguugs) January 29, 2019

You just lost a customer — Aunt Tim (@JWat23) January 29, 2019

Never thought I'd be getting trolled by a damn videogame — Mike Hurley (@MikeJHurley) January 29, 2019

How do y'all manage to disappoint with literally every move you make? — 🅱️ASED 🅱️AKER (@pritchard423) January 29, 2019

You know who else is annoyed with free agency this year? Actual Major League Baseball players.

when it's 3 weeks from spring training and there are still over 100 unsigned free agents including some of the biggest names in our sport https://t.co/5zN6bbkgqi — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 26, 2019

Kudos to NBC Sports Philadelphia insider Jim Salisbury and Corey Seidman for staying very fact-based and level-headed throughout this process, while, I blame myself for buying into the hype of finding out if my favorite baseball team is going to land a superstar.

I just don't care anymore and I find it hard to believe, that after all this time, they're both still genuinely undecided.

I feel like I speak for a lot of people when I say, just tell me where they're going when it's official because I'm tired of it.

