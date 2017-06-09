Bryce Harper hit a ball so hard he literally knocked the cover off it

We’ve known for a while that Bryce Harper is extremely good at hitting baseballs, but last night, we got a look at just how much power is behind his swing.

In the second inning of Thursday night’s game against the Orioles, the Nationals star hit a foul ball so hard he ripped a hole in it. A cameraman was lucky enough to capture the ball as it came off Harper’s bat and ricocheted directly toward the camera.

ICYMI: Bryce Harper ripped the cover off the ball. Literally. pic.twitter.com/3gFBFdvYWc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2017

Soon after, the Nationals had recovered the ball, posting it to their twitter feed along with an A+ “The Sandlot” reference.

C'mon, Bryce man ... only 2 or 3 guys in history ever busted the guts out of a baseball. pic.twitter.com/SkkR9W4AJI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 9, 2017

Beyond hitting the skin off a ball, Harper had a pretty good night, going 3-4 with a double, a run, and an RBI for the game. The Nationals went on to win the game 6-1.

