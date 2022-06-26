Bryce Harper exits Phillies game with potentially serious hand injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies can do nothing but hope for the best after watching Bryce Harper exit Saturday night's game in San Diego with a potentially serious hand injury.

Harper was hit in the area of his left thumb by a 97 mph fastball from Padres lefty Blake Snell in his second plate appearance. He immediately fell to the ground, clutching his left thumb and writhing in pain. Visibly frustrated, Harper shouted back to Snell that he knew it was unintentional.

The Phils cannot afford to lose Harper for any length of time and this did not look good. He has again been one of the best hitters in baseball, entering Saturday's game hitting .320/.385/.602 with 21 doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBI despite missing nine games. He has six more extra-base hits than anyone in the majors since last year's All-Star break.

Harper has again dealt with numerous injuries this season. He hasn't been able to throw or play the field since the second week of the season because of a small tear in his UCL. He missed time earlier this week after a blister on his hand became infected. Now this.

More should be known about Harper's thumb after he undergoes imaging.

