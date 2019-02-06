Bryce Harper to Cubs? It's still unlikely, but here are 2 reasons for possible hope originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Cubs pitcher and catchers report in a week and yet Bryce Harper still doesn't have a new team.

That's not new information, of course, but it is a new normal.

When the World Series ended 101 days ago, it sure didn't seem like we'd get to this point, with only a handful of teams publicly in on Harper and Manny Machado while both superstars remain unsigned ahead of the official beginning of the 2019 baseball season.

The Cubs' payroll situation hasn't magically changed just because Harper is still a free agent, but there are several possibilities now that did not exist even a week ago.

The first is the extremely slow pace of the MLB offseason that may force a guy like Harper or Machado to settle for a shorter-term deal instead of a lifetime contract totaling a decade or longer. It also looks to be inevitable that the National League will adopt the designated hitter at some point and that outcome could be made a reality as soon as 2019, we found out this week.

Let's start with the potentially short-term deals for Harper. If he's not getting what he and superagent Scott Boras want on the open market, why not settle for a 1-year deal worth $35 million or more that would still make Harper the highest-paid player in the game while also giving him the freedom to try his hand in free agency the next winter?

It still seems awfully hard to believe Harper would hold out this long for a fair value contract only to turn around and take a short-term deal. But if it does happen, don't expect the Cubs to be players...right now.

Sure, the Cubs have World Series-or-bust expectations for 2019, but this season also represents the crux of their budget woes. If the financial constraint is the reason the Cubs aren't going all-in on Harper this winter, they're certainly not going to throw out a record one-year contract to acquire the superstar slugger.

That being said, maybe Cubs fans shouldn't stop daydreaming about Harper in a Cubs uniform. If he surprises the baseball world and signs a one-year deal, the Cubs very well could rejoin the pursuit of one of the game's best players next winter.

It's impossible to predict the future, but it certainly looks like the Cubs will be in better shape with their budget a year from now.

They'll boast a high payroll for at least the next couple seasons with their window of contention firmly open and their young core of position players only continuing to get more and more expensive. However, the Cubs also have a bunch of money coming off the books following 2019, including Cole Hamels' $20 million option, Ben Zobrist's $12.5 million salary and only $4.35 million is guaranteed to a slew of relievers who are all either in the final year of their deals or have options for 2020 (Brandon Morrow, Steve Cishek, Pedro Strop, Brandon Kintzler, Brian Duensing, Brad Brach, Tony Barnette, Kendall Graveman).

That's nearly an entire pitching staff the Cubs would need to fill if they decline to bring back any of the aforementioned arms, but maybe - MAYBE - the organization will finally start churning out pitchers that can contribute at the big-league level and help mitigate some of those losses.

As of right now, the Cubs have only $88.35 million committed to their 2020 roster, so they obviously could have the wiggle room to become big players in free agency again next winter if they so choose.

The eventual influx of the DH in the NL could also be a motivating factor for the Cubs front office to find a big bat like Harper on the market.

This is an interesting point:

Also the universal DH is likely a thing at some point makes it even more inexcusable to not be all-in on Bryce Harper. If there's a concern about him long term it's on the defensive side. We know he's going to hit. — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) February 6, 2019

If the Cubs knew they were going to have a DH spot from here on out, they could certainly feel better about gambling on a player known more for his bat than his glove. If the Cubs gave Harper or somebody else a megadeal, the DH would give them the comfort of knowing they could always turn the player into a full-time DH if age, injuries or defensive downturn occur. It reduces a lot of the risk, as the team wouldn't be forced to play an aging slugger in the outfield on a daily basis at the end of a long-term deal.

A DH would also help solve the playing time dilemma if the Cubs were to actually add Harper in this dream scenario. There's a surefire way to get Harper's bat in the lineup every day without sacrificing an everyday role for Kyle Schwarber or Jason Heyward.

Again, neither of these options seem all that likely to happen. If the NL adopts the DH, it would make more sense to do so in 2020 at the earliest, to give every team ample time to prepare their roster. It's probable some team will eventually pay Harper close enough to what he's looking for that he won't have to resort to taking a one-year deal.

But for the fans hoping against hope that Harper could one day be smacking balls onto Sheffield Ave while wearing Cubbie blue, that's ever-so-slightly more of a possibility than it was a week or two ago.

