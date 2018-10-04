Bryce Harper to the Cubs is what oddsmakers think will happen

Where Nationals' star Bryce Harper will sign this offseason has been a question that Washington fans have been thinking about for several seasons now, and they will finally have an answer in the next few months.

Unfortunately, the odds are not in favor of Harper re-signing with the team he was drafted by and spent his first seven Major League seasons with.

Offshore sportsbook Bovada released its latest odds for where Harper will play his first game of the 2019 season, and the Nationals have just the fifth best odds at +700.

The team that oddsmakers think will land Harper's services?

The Chicago Cubs.

Updated odds for which team Bryce Harper will be on for the first game of 2019 (@BovadaOfficial):



Cubs EVEN

LAD +500

PHI +550

NYY +600

WSH +700

BOS +1100

LAA +1200

SF +1600

















— OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 4, 2018

The Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and fellow NL East foe Philadelphia Phillies all have higher odds to sign Harper than the Nats.

The Cubs are the overwhelming favorite to sign the six-time All-Star, with even odds right now. Rumors of Harper going to the Windy City are not new, as the possibility to reunite with Little League teammate and close friend Kris Bryant while playing for an annual World Series contender is widely intriguing to him.

After the Cubs, there is a tremendous dropoff, as the Dodgers have the second highest odds at +500. The Phillies come in at +550 odds, while the Yankees are just slightly behind them at +600.

The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants are all long shots to land Harper.

While it is way to early to have a good idea where Harper will play next, the Bovada oddsmakers have one clear favorite.

MLB Free agency begins on Nov. 2.

