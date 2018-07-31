Bryce Harper on the Cubs? The Nationals have reportedly made him available

In the middle of a trying 2018 season, the Washington Nationals are one game under .500 at 52-53, sitting six games back of their division and a wild-card spot, and are reportedly shopping franchise-player Bryce Harper at the trade deadline. According to MLB.com's Marc Feinsand, the Nationals are listening to offers on Harper.

According to a source, the Nationals are making it known to other teams that Bryce Harper is indeed available. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

Harper is a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to break records with his next deal, making him a rental for 2018 similarly to Manny Machado. Feinsand joined the MLB Tonight show on the MLB Network where he was asked by former Yankees manager and Chicago Cub Joe Girardi is the Cubs could be a potential fit for Harper.

Feinsand, as well as many others, have made it clear that it's not for certain the Nationals are going to trade Harper, but with their season trending towards not making the postseason and Harper able to hit the free agency market this winter, General Manager Mike Rizzo is likely gauging the market and looking for an overpay for two months of Bryce Harper.

Story Continues

Sources confirm: #Nationals sending "feelers" out on Bryce Harper. "I'd be shocked if they do it," one rival exec says. "They're seeing if someone wants to go crazy." First with the news that Harper was available: @chelsea_janes and @Feinsand. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2018

The 25-year-old outfielder is having a somewhat down year, slashing .220/.369/.473 with 25 home runs and 62 RBI, but even with a subpar stat line, Harper is not going to come cheap. It would take a return similar to what the Dodgers had to give up for Machado, but unlike the Orioles, the Nationals are still a solid team without Harper and likely expect to compete again next season.

Meaning that's good news for the Cubs, as the Nationals would be more receptive a package of MLB-talented players in exchange for Harper. But still, the cost would still be steep and would need to start with a player like Ian Happ and would need to include a player like Cubs top prospect pitcher Adbert Alzolay, who's currently recovering in Arizona from a lat injury.

But what's more likely is Harper sticks around to finish the season in Washington D.C. and looks for his big payday this winter. However, if Harper is traded to a team that isn't the Cubs, it's still great news for the Cubs because they won't lose a draft pick as compensation for signing Harper in the off-season.

With less than a day before the trade deadline, it would take a massive haul for the Nationals to seriously consider moving Harper, and to make it known this close to the deadline is likely a last-ditch effort to hope for a team to get desperate enough to pony up for Harper. But as long as Harper is traded to a National League contender like the Dodgers or Brewers, the Nationals moving their franchise player is a win for the Cubs.