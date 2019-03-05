Bryce Harper contract: Mike Krukow really surprised by one thing originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Everyone knew Bryce Harper's contract would be eye-popping.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But when the final details of Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies where revealed, some of the terms were shocking.

Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow was one of those that was caught off guard by the deal.

"I was surprised by the length of the contract," Krukow said on Tuesday on KNBR 680. "I think 13 years is too much. I think 10 years is too much. I just think at some point in time, you're going to hate that contract and that guy's time on earth is going to be miserable."

The Giants were in the running to land Harper right up until the moment he picked the Phillies. Their final offer was $310 million over 12 years.

But the length wasn't the only thing that blew Krukow's mind.

"The thing that really surprised me about it, is there are no opt-outs. In 13 years, there's no opt-outs," Krukow said. "Simply because if you had a two-year opt-out, at the end of two years, if you're getting your butt booed and it's not working, you can get out of dodge. I guess he just didn't want to deal with free agency again."

[RELATED: Posey reactions to Harper's decision]

Harper made it clear during his introductory press conference on Saturday that he wanted to put down roots and stay in one city for the rest of his career. His 13-year pact, with no opt-outs and a no-trade clause, ensures that he will be in Philadelphia through the 2031 season.