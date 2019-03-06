Bryce Harper breaks Instagram silence to show Philly love originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Bryce Harper is feeling the love. He said so in his first Instagram post as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You know who else is feeling the love? Bobby Abreu. Fans have flocked to social media to point out that the former Phillie is in the background of the photo next to Harper. In fact, so many fans were posting about it that Abreu's name was a trending topic on Twitter in Philadelphia.

LOOK AT BRYCE HARPER AND BOBBY ABREU IN THE SAME PHOTO https://t.co/DWRBF4lfbw — Justin R. Choate (@ChoatesNotes) March 6, 2019

The Phillies do a great job of welcoming back former players to spring training and Abreu's inclusion makes a lot of sense with Harper in town. Abreu has a career .303/.416/.513 slash line with the Phillies over nine seasons, which is pretty similar to the .279/.388/.512 line Harper has in his seven-year career with the Nationals.

Fans have also been excited to see Jimmy Rollins and Charlie Manuel in the dugout during the spring, too.

Jimmy Rollins back with his Phillies managers



All World Series winners#Phillies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Ruwg62wQu6



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 5, 2019

Story continues

In addition to the warm and fuzzy post Harper made, he has also changed his Twitter profile image from the old one he had of him in a Nationals jersey and his info to "Philly Loaded."

Bobby Abreu coaching Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ... yeah, it's not something you ever thought would happen.

Catch Harper's first game with the Phillies on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia or streaming on the MyTeams App.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies