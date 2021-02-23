Bryce Harper arrives at Phillies spring training with Phanatic bat, Clearwooder shirt

Bryce Harper shows up to camp lookin' yoked and ready to hit dingers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper showed up to camp lookin’ yoked and ready to hit some dingers.

His Captain Philadelphia outfit was complete with the Phanatic bat and Clearwooder shirt.

Harper enters Year 3 of his 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. In 215 regular-season games as a Phillie, he’s hit .262 with a .385 on-base percentage and .518 slugging percentage, 48 homers, 45 doubles and 147 RBIs. His .903 OPS is three points above his mark with the Nationals.

Harper has appeared in 215 of 222 possible games and the Phillies have gone 109-113. After retaining their top two free agents and adding a bulk of pitching help, they should be better this season than the previous two.

Then again, “this paper doesn’t mean a whole lot,” manager Joe Girardi said as camp opened.

The Phils’ full squad reported Monday and their first Grapefruit League game is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Tigers in Lakeland. Here is their spring training schedule.

