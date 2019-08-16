Bryce Harper almost tackling Charlie Manuel after his grand slam was the best

Bryce Harper's violent swing that sent a ball deep into the South Philadelphia night and plated four Phillies to beat the Cubs in walk off fashion was a thing of beauty.

It was a moment with so many moments inside of it. The way the Phillies fought back. Bryce's tough at bat leading up to the swing. THE SWING itself. John Kruk's perfect "OH MY GOD" on the telecast. Bryce's initial reaction to admire it. Then the all out sprint around the bases. The intensity on his face. The teammate euphoria at home. The choreographed high fives. Bryce's "that was sick" in his postgame interview with Gregg Murphy. The video replays of it all. The photos.

But not to be missed in all of it was Charlie Manuel almost getting tackled by Harper in celebration.

The Phillies have done nothing but win since Manuel has returned to a role on the Phillies bench as hitting coach and he's absolutely breathed some life into the fanbase in need of something to get excited about.

It was a joy to see this current team's brightest star come join the Hittin' Season party and embrace Cholly's old guard along the way.

This team may have some life to it yet and Bryce and Charlie could be the keys.

Much more on Harper's grand slam:

The best calls from radio and TV:

